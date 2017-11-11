Shanshan Feng wins Blue Bay LPGA by 1 stroke
HAINAN, China (AP) Shanshan Feng shot a 2-under 70 in the final round to win the Blue Bay LPGA by one stroke.
With the win, Feng is projected to become the first top-ranked golfer – male or female – from China.
”I finished first in China, so I actually claimed the world No. 1 in front of all the people at home,” Feng said Saturday after finishing on 9-under 279. ”I’m really happy about that, and I hope all the Chinese are going to be watching me … Hopefully there will be more Chinese getting on the tours and more world No. 1s coming up from China.”
Feng, who won last week in Japan, became the first back-to-back winner of 2017.
Thailand’s Moriya Jutanugarn (70) was second at 8 under, just one shot behind Feng after narrowly missing a birdie attempt on the 72nd hole.
”I was just trying to give myself a chance,” Jutanugarn said of her final putt.
Current top-ranked Sung Hyun Park (72), Ashleigh Buhai (73) and American duo Jessica Korda (71) and Megan Khang (68) all tied for third.