LPGA rookie Sung Hyun Park of South Korea takes top ranking

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) Sung Hyun Park of South Korea has become the first LPGA Tour rookie to reach No. 1 in the world.

Park replaced So Yeon Ryu atop the women’s world ranking Monday without playing last week. Ryu lost the No. 1 ranking after 19 weeks when she failed to finish in a tie for sixth at the Toto Japan Classic.

The 24-year-old Park won 10 times on the Korean LPGA Tour. Park won the U.S. Women’s Open and already has clinched LPGA rookie of the year. She has a chance to become the first player since Nancy Lopez to win rookie of the year and player of the year in the same season.

Article continues below ...

Park is playing in China before next week’s season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida.