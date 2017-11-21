Jake Owen to play Nashville event on sponsor’s exemption

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Country singer Jake Owen will play in the Web.com Tour’s Nashville Golf Open next May on a sponsor’s exemption.

Owen, who has played in several PGA Tour pro-ams, will compete as an amateur. The exemption was announced Monday.

The singer says he’s truly honored and knows how hard golfers work to play in these events. Owen says he can’t wait for May 21, when the event benefiting Brandt Snedeker’s foundation begins.

Owen is known for hits including ”American Country Love Song” and ”Beachin.”’

The Web.com Tour has occasionally given spots in tournament fields to celebrities who are low-handicap golfers. Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors received an exemption to the Ellie May Classic in August. Jerry Rice and John Smoltz have also teed it up on the tour.