Beau Hossler, J.J. Spaun share lead in breezy Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) Beau Hossler and J.J. Spaun shared the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open lead Saturday after another breezy day at TPC Summerlin.
Hossler birdied the par-4 15th and 18th holes for a bogey-free 5-under 66. Spaun, the leader after the completion of the second round in the morning, bogeyed the par-3 17th and saved par on the 18th for a 73.
They were at 9-under 204, three strokes ahead of Tony Finau (69). Tom Hoge (67), Gary Woodland (68), Chesson Hadley (69) and Patrick Cantlay (70) were 5 under.
