A brief look at the Ryder Cup

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — A brief look Sunday at the Ryder Cup:

SCORE: Europe 17½-10½.

MAN OF THE MATCH: Francesco Molinari became the first player for Europe to go 5-0 in the matches.

EUROPEAN STREAK: Europe now has won nine of the last 12 times in the Ryder Cup and has not lost at home since 1993.

WINLESS: Tiger Woods went 0-4, failing to contribute a point for the first time in eight Ryder Cups.

GOOD RECORD: Sergio Garcia beat Rickie Fowler to set the Ryder Cup record for most career points at 25½.

BAD RECORD: Phil Mickelson lost to Francesco Molinari, giving him a Ryder Cup record 22 losses.

MATCH OF THE DAY: Jon Rahm and Tiger Woods were all square through 12 holes in a match the Americans needed to win to have any chance. Woods lost the next two holes with bogeys, and Rahm beat him with a birdie on the 17th hole.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Alex Noren holed a 40-foot birdie putt on the 18th to win his match. It only determined the score, but it was a fitting end.

SERIES: United States leads, 26-14-2.

NEXT TIME: Whistling Straits in 2020.