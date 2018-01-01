What is the FOX Sports app and how much does it cost? the FOX Sports app provides fast access to the shows & games you want to watch and the scores & stats you need to know. Choose and rank your favorites to personalize your scoreboard and alerts. With the FOX Sports app, you can watch live sports and great shows from FOX Sports, FS1, FS2, your FOX Sports Regional Network, FOX Deportes, FOX College Sports, Big Ten Network and FOX Soccer Plus.* No matter where you go, take FOX Sports with you on your Apple or Android device via the FOX Sports app. There is no additional charge to use the the FOX Sports app service. *You need to receive these channels in your TV channel line-up in order to watch them in the FOX Sports app. Some channels may not yet be available for every TV provider or on every platform.

Why do I need to sign in to use the FOX Sports app, and how do I sign in? the FOX Sports app is offered at no additional cost for customers of participating TV providers. Just select your TV provider. You will be re-directed to your TV provider’s site where you can sign in with your TV provider credentials.

What if my TV provider is not listed or supported? We’re working all the time to add new TV providers. Contact your TV provider and let them know you want to watch games on the FOX Sports app.

What video content is available with the FOX Sports app? Programming includes live coverage of great sports: NFL

MLB

NBA

NHL

NASCAR

UFC

College Football and Basketball, including Big Ten Network

UEFA Champions League & Bundesliga Soccer

Big East Digital Network



And great shows like Skip & Shannon: Undisputed, The Herd with Colin Cowherd, First Things First, Speak for Yourself, The Ultimate Fighter, NASCAR Race Hub, and UFC Tonight.



I don’t see a program in the FOX Sports app that’s airing on one of the FOX Sports channels I receive on my TV. Why? Not all channels are available in the FOX Sports app for subscribers of every TV provider or on every platform. We’re working with each TV provider to deliver all of the FOX Sports channels to you as quickly as we can. Most content shown on FOX Sports channels is available in the FOX Sports app. Some content may be unavailable due to licensing restrictions. We’re working with our league partners to provide all the content we can to you—anywhere and at any time.

Can I watch NBA, NHL, and MLB games on my FOX Sports regional network? A majority of NBA, NHL, and MLB games broadcast on FOX Sports regional networks are available in the FOX Sports app.* *You need to receive these channels in your TV channel line-up in order to watch them in the FOX Sports app. Note that some channels may not yet be available for every TV provider or on every platform.

Is the FOX Sports app available without WiFi? Yes. the FOX Sports app can be accessed from any 3G, 4G LTE or high-speed internet connection. Normal data rates apply. To limit FOX Sports Mobile streaming to WiFi only, just go to Settings and toggle the switch for “Video Over WiFi Only” to On.

Can live events be paused and replayed? FOX Sports is committed to providing in-depth coverage and access to all events. Due to contractual obligations, pause, rewind, and fast forward may not be available for all videos.

Can I stream video to Apple TV using AirPlay? At this time, Airplay functionality is not supported but will be in future updates.

Can I use Chromecast with the FOX Sports app? At this time, Chromecast functionality is not supported but will be in future updates.

Can I take the FOX Sports app with me overseas? Yes, limited FOX Sports programming is available overseas.

The video doesn’t look good. It’s freezing, skipping, or just won’t play. What can I do? *Disable memory intensive applications.

*Move to a location with better network connectivity.

*Close and re-open the FOX Sports app. If you encounter any of these problems here are a few things you can try:

What if I don’t have my TV provider username and/or password or I forgot them? If you don’t know your TV provider username and password, visit your TV provider’s website to register or recover your log-in details. In most cases your TV provider username and password is what you use to manage your account online.

Do I need to sign in in with my TV provider’s credentials every time I access live video? No. As long as you don’t sign out, there is no need to re-enter your TV provider credentials each time you use the FOX Sports app. Occasionally, you will be asked to sign in again with your TV provider credentials to verify your TV subscription.

Can I use multiple devices to access the FOX Sports app? Yes. Sign in to your the FOX Sports app account to load your favorites on each of your devices. Then sign in using your TV provider credentials to access live video. Depending on your TV provider, there may be a limit to the number of devices you can be signed in to at the same time. Please contact your TV provider for further information.

What happens if I switch or add mobile devices? No problem, just re-download the FOX Sports app to the new device and sign in with your TV provider.

Does the FOX Sports app offer closed captioning? Yes, closed captioning can be accessed on the video player by selecting the “CC” button. The “CC” button can be found on the bottom right-hand side of the video player and can be clicked to either turn closed captions on or off.

What platforms is the FOX Sports app available on? iOS Devices To access the FOX Sports app, download the app to your iPhone or iTouch from the Android Devices To access the FOX Sports app, download the app to your Android device from the The FOX Sports app is available for download to most iOS devices and most Android devices.To access the FOX Sports app, download the app to your iPhone or iTouch from the App Store . Requires iOS 10.0 or later.To access the FOX Sports app, download the app to your Android device from the Google Play Store . Requires OS 5.0 or later.

I don’t see closed captioning for an event or a show. Why? Name of the program;

Type of issue (e.g., garbling, captions cut off at certain times or on certain days, captions missing on certain episode of the programming);

Website or application where you viewed the programming;

Approximate time and date that the issue occurred; and

Your name and contact information including, mailing address, email and phone number. FOX Sports is only able to provide captions for events and programs that provide it. To report an issue or concern regarding closed captioning, please contact us at closedcaptioning@fox.com or submit a written complaint to: Marilyn Hollenbaugh Director, Affiliate Engineering FOX Networks Engineering & Operations 12181 W. Bluff Creek Drive Los Angeles, CA 90094 Phone: (310)369-6868 Fax: (310)969-6700 Contact Us Please provide a clear description of your concern and a way to get in contact with you, including:

Is my information secure? For more information, please review our Privacy Policy . For more information about how your TV provider protects your information, please review your TV provider’s privacy policy.