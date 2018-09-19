Storm-tossed high school cancels football season

SABINE PASS, Texas (AP) — Officials in a school district hit hard by Tropical Storm Harvey last year have canceled the rest of their high school football season.

Sabine (suh-BEEN’) Pass High School head coach Jason Thibodeaux (TIH’-bah-doh), who also is the Sabine Pass school district athletic director, announced the cancellation in a statement issued Wednesday.

Thibodeaux said the decision was taken in consultation with Superintendent Kristi Heid (HYDE) and high school Principal Andrew Bates.

Thibodeaux cited the low number of players out for football and a wave of injuries players already have suffered this season for the decision. In their last game, a 50-0 loss at Hull-Daisetta on Friday, two more players were sent to the hospital, leaving the team to finish the game with 12 healthy players.

Sabine Pass has struggled in recent years with having enough players to field an 11-man football team, a problem aggravated by the dislocation of many students because of Tropical Storm Harvey.

The Sharks had played in Class 2A Division II, the lowest classification in Texas for 11-man football. Sabine Pass is situated in the southeastern corner of Texas, near the Louisiana border.

