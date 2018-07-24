Starter returning to football field in Alliance deal

NEW YORK (AP) The Starter apparel brand that pioneered the blending of sports clothing with popular culture is returning to the football field.

Established in 1971, Starter closed deals in the 1980s with pro football, basketball, baseball, hockey and colleges. On Tuesday, it joined forces with the startup Alliance of American Football, which begins play the week after the Super Bowl with eight franchises.

Starter, through G-III Sports, will be the official on-field apparel and game-day uniform supplier for those Alliance teams.

Says former NFL linebacker Carl Banks, the president of G-III Sports: ”This is the right opportunity for Starter to make its return to the football field. Our partnership with The Alliance is built on a shared commitment to the game, players and fans.”

Starter has not had an on-field presence since 1998.

