Phoenix gets 5th franchise in new Alliance football league

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) Phoenix has been awarded the fifth franchise in the new Alliance of American Football, which will begin play the week after the Super Bowl next winter.

The team joins Memphis, Orlando, Salt Lake City and Atlanta in the league and will play in Sun Devil Stadium on the Arizona State campus.

The Arizona entry’s coach will be announced at a news conference Friday.

On Wednesday, it was announced that ex-Arizona State coach Dennis Erickson would coach at Salt Lake City.

Erickson joins Michael Singletary (Memphis), Steve Spurrier (Orlando) and Brad Childress (Atlanta) as head coaches in the startup league.

The Alliance will feature eight teams playing a 10-week regular season beginning Feb. 9, 2019 – the weekend after the Super Bowl – on CBS. There will be two playoff rounds and a championship game on the weekend of April 26-28.

