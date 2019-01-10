Former Vikes coach Childress quits AAF team before 1st game

ATLANTA (AP) — Brad Childress didn’t make it to his first game as coach of the Atlanta Legends in the Alliance of American Football.

The new spring league announced Wednesday that Childress has “stepped away from his role” a month before the first game. No reason was given for his decision. The former Minnesota Vikings coach will be replaced by Kevin Coyle, who had signed on to be the Legends’ defensive coordinator.

The AAF begins its inaugural season the week after the Super Bowl. Atlanta is one of eight teams and will play its home games at Georgia State Stadium, formerly known as Turner Field.

Former NFL star Michael Vick is the Legends’ offensive coordinator.

The 62-year-old Childress coached the Vikings from 2006-10, compiling a record of 39-35 with two playoff appearances.

