The NBA Bubble: Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins
Video Details
Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins holds court to discuss the NBA's plan for a return to action, the work put in to make sure the Disney bubble is as secure as possible, and how hard the team's basketball staff have worked to keep players safe, healthy and in shape during the shutdown.
