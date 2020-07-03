Camp Rock: Rays get back to work at Tropicana Field
Video Details
- AL
- AL East
- Austin Meadows
- Blake Snell
- Brandon Lowe
- Charlie Morton
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- Kevin Kiermaier
- MLB
- Tampa Bay Rays
-
The Tampa Bay Rays were back at work Friday at Tropicana Field as they began the journey to the regular season in earnest.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.