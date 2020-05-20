Inside the Magic at Home: Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady
Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady kicks it with Dante Marchitelli to chat about his all-time Orlando Magic starting five, what he thinks of the state of the franchise now, and whether T-Mac as a pitcher would have been able to strike out Michael Jordan as a hitter.
