Rays All-Access at Home, Classic Edition: Former first baseman Carlos Peña
Video Details
FOX Sports Sun's Tricia Whitaker touches base with former Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Carlos Peña to reflect on how the 2008 season and the run to the World Series put the franchise on the map.
