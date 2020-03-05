Steve Clifford recaps Magic road loss to Duncan Robinson, Heat
"We just didn't have a good option for Duncan Robinson until halftime," Steve Clifford. Coach praised the impressive play from Duncan and said the Orlando Magic had untimely turnovers in the 4th quarter where the Miami Heat made them pay.
