Steve Clifford on loss to Trail Blazers: ‘That was incredibly disappointing, I didn’t see it coming’
"That was incredibly disappointing, I didn't see it coming," Steve Clifford. Coach talked about the lack of 'Magic defense' being played and said that if they don't start defending it's going to be tough to make the playoffs.
