Mo Bamba: ‘Came in with the mindset that I’m going to add a spark one way or another’
"Came in with the mindset that I'm going to add a spark one way or another," Mo Bamba. Mo talked the unselfish play of his teammates and how special it was having his mom in the stands tonight.
