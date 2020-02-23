Udonis Haslem talks Heat win, Dwyane Wade’s legacy
Video Details
“I told him after his speech that I was proud of him, and if he could write his own book, he couldn’t have written it a better way.”Hear from UD on tonight's win and Dwyane Wade's legacy.
