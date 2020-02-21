Jon Cooper breaks down Lightning’s road loss to Vegas
Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper breaks down Thursday's road loss to the Vegas Golden Knights that put an end to the tam's franchise-best winning streak.
