Erik Spoelstra discusses how Jazz pulled away in 2nd half, the 1-4 road trip
Video Details
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra discusses how the Jazz pulled away in the 2nd half and the 1-4 road trip.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.