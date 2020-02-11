Magic coach Steve Clifford: ‘That was a big win for us’
Video Details
"That was a big win for us," Steve Clifford. -Coach mentioned getting James Ennis up to speed with their offense and the energy the team had out on the court tonight.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.