Bam Adebayo: ‘I feel like I’ve done a lot to this point to deserve to be an All-Star’
Video Details
"I feel like I've done a lot to this point to deserve to be an All-Star." -Bam Adebayo says coaches, teammates and opponents know his impact on the court, and he would probably be disappointed if he isn't selected as an NBA All-Star tonight.
