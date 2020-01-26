Clippers coach Doc Rivers gets emotional when talking about death of Kobe Bryant
Video Details
An emotional Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers reflects on the news of the tragic death of Kobe Bryant ahead of their game Sunday evening.
