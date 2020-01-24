NHL All-Star Media Day: Tampa Bay Lightning D Victor Hedman
Tampa Bay Lightning blue liner Victor Hedman sits down at All-Star Media Day in St. Louis to talk the season and what it means be selected to his third All-Star Game.
