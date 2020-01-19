Steve Clifford breaks down Magic’s disappointing loss to Warriors
Video Details
Coach kept it short and sweet tonight, mentioning the brutal schedule of 9 games in 15 nights and understanding the expectations that come with an NBA season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.