Brayden Point breaks down his game-winner after Lightning’s 2-1 win over Red Wings
- Atlantic
- Brayden Point
- Detroit Red Wings
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- NHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning
-
Brayden Point breaks down his game-winner after the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings.
