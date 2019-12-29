Mike Hoffman breaks down Panthers’ win over Red Wings after his 3-point night
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Detroit Red Wings
- East
- East
- Florida Panthers
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Panthers
- Mike Hoffman
- Mike Hoffman
- NHL
-
Florida Panthers winger Mike Hoffman breaks down the win over the Detroit Red Wings after his 3-point night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879