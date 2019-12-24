Victor Hedman recaps Lightning defense, special teams after netting 2 goals vs. Panthers
Video Details
- Atlantic
- East
- Florida Panthers
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- NHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning
- Victor Hedman
-
Victor Hedman talks about the Bolts' defense, his performance, and the special teams in the 6-1 Tampa Bay Lightning win over the Panthers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879