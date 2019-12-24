Brayden Point talks his 4-point night, Tampa Bay win over Florida
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Brayden Point
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- NHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning
-
Brayden Point talks after the 6-1 Tampa Bay Lightning win. Point talks about the Bolts performance, the defense clicking, and the special teams.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879