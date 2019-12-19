Steve Clifford: ‘It’s not fighting through it, it’s finishing plays’
Video Details
"It's not fighting through it, it's finishing plays," Steve Clifford. Coach Clifford stressed the need to make shots when the game gets close, talked Aaron's struggle with his spot-up shooting and Wes stepping up in a position he's not used to.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879