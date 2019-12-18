Anthony Cirelli on his game-winning goal in OT
Video Details
- Anthony Cirelli
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Brayden Point
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- NHL
- Ottawa Senators
- Tampa Bay Lightning
-
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli breaks down his overtime game-winning goal Tuesday night against the Ottawa Senators.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879