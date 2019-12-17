Vincent Trocheck: “We had to come in tonight and make sure we did everything we could
"We knew we had to come in tonight and make sure we did everything we could to win the game." -Florida Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck breaks down the win with Craig Minervini and Jeff Chychrun.
