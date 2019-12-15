Ryan McDonagh on Lightning’s missed opportunities vs. Capitals
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Brayden Point
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- Jan Rutta
- Metropolitan
- NHL
- Ryan McDonagh
- Tampa Bay Lightning
- Washington Capitals
-
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh discusses the team's missed opportunities in the second period of their home loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879