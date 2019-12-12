Tricia Whitaker wraps things up from the Winter Meetings in San Diego
FOX Sports Sun's Tricia Whitaker checks in one final time from the MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego to react to the news of Gerrit Cole joining the Yankees -- and thus becoming a frequent foe for the Tampa Bay Rays -- as well as share some of the new rules coming to baseball in 2020.
