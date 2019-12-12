Kelly Saco sits down with Marlins manager Don Mattingly to close out Winter Meetings
FOX Sports Florida's Kelly Saco sits down with Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly during the final day of the 2019 MLB Winter Meetings to learn how newcomers Jonathan Villar and Jesús Aguilar will be incorporated into the lineup.
