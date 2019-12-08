WATCH: Aleksander Barkov notches 10th goal, 36th point of season vs. Sharks
Video Details
- Aleksander Barkov
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- Florida Panthers
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Panthers
- NHL
- Pacific
- Pacific
- San Jose Sharks
- West
- West
-
Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov notches 10th goal and 36th point of season vs. the San Jose Sharks
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879