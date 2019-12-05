Mo Bamba impressed by Evan Fournier’s offensive prowess of late
Video Details
Orlando Magic big man Mo Bamba discusses Evan Fournier's offensive performance of late and how he has worked on his own shot.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879