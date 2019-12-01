Bam Adebayo: ‘This team is really engaged and locked in on defense’
Video Details
"This team is really engaged and locked in on defense." -Bam Adebayo talks about how the Miami Heat defense stepped up and how they secured the big road win.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879