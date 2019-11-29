Magic don City uniforms for first time with Raptors in town
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Magic
- Orlando Magic
- Southeast
- Toronto Raptors
-
The Orlando Magic will be in their City Uniforms for the first time this season when they take on the defending champion Toronto Raptors on Friday night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879