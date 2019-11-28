Goran Dragic on loss to Rockets: ‘We came close but it just was not close enough’
Video Details
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic assesses his performance and emphasizes the importance of playing a complete game with intensity.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879