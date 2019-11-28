Mo Bamba on being perfect from 3, Magic getting 1st road win
Orlando Magic big man Mo Bamba chats with Dante Marchitelli about going 5-for-5 from deep and the team beating the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night for their first road win of the season.
