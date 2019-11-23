Kendrick Nunn says ‘staying in that lead and finishing games’ are focal points for Heat
Video Details
Kendrick Nunn talks about how "staying in the lead and finishing games" are focal points for the Miami Heat and how wonderful it was to have so many friends and family members at the game.
