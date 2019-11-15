Kendrick Nunn on game-high 23 points, victory in Cleveland
Miami Heat rookie Kendrick Nunn joins Jason Jackson after the matchup to discuss his contributions, and the Miami Heat’s efforts in Thursday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
