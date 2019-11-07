Steve Clifford breaks down Magic’s narrow loss to Mavericks
Video Details
- Dallas Mavericks
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Magic
- Luka Doncic
- Orlando Magic
- Southeast
- Southwest
- West
- West
-
Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford breaks down the team's narrow road loss to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879