WATCH: Jonathan Huberdeau gets Panthers fans rocking with his 2nd goal of the night
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Detroit Red Wings
- East
- East
- Florida Panthers
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Panthers
- Jonathan Huberdeau
- NHL
-
Jonathan Huberdeau gets Florida Panthers fans rocking with his second goal of the night against the Detroit Red Wings.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879