Jimmy Butler discusses season debut with Heat after win over Hawks
Video Details
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler stops by to chat with Jason Jackson after making his season debut with the team in the win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879