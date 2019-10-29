Nikola Vucevic acknowledges he needs to shoot the ball better
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Magic
- Nikola Vucevic
- Orlando Magic
- Southeast
- Toronto Raptors
-
Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic breaks down the defeat to the Toronto Raptors Monday night, discussing that the Magic we’ll get through their struggles.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879