Steve Clifford: ‘We’re playing from behind, it’s hard to do on the road’
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Magic
- Orlando Magic
- Southeast
- Toronto Raptors
-
Orlando Magic head coach discusses the loss to the Toronto Raptors Monday night, mentioning the struggles of being on the road and what they need to improve on.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879