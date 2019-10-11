ALDS Game 5: Kevin Kiermaier sees plenty for Rays to proud of after season-ending loss
Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier says the 2019 season was the most fun he has ever had playing baseball, and he had high praise for his teammates after the season came to an end with the Game 5 loss to the Astros.
