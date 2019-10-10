Rays clash with Astros for winner-take-all Game 5 of ALDS
The Tampa Bay Rays have right-hander Tyler Glasnow on the mound Thursday night as they clash with Gerrit Cole and the Houston Astros with a place in the ALCS on the line.
